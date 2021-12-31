Local

Massachusetts

Judge Denies Medical Parole for Mass. Man Convicted of Killing 15

By Associated Press

A judge has denied an appeal for medical parole from a Massachusetts man convicted of killing 15 people by setting fire to a rooming house in 1984.

The Salem News reports that 57-year-old James Carver, who is serving 15 consecutive life terms in connection with the fire in Beverly, uses a wheelchair and cited several medical conditions when he applied for release last year.

The state’s prisons commissioner denied the request. In a ruling Thursday, a Superior Court judge said the commissioner’s findings were supported by the available evidence.

Carver’s attorney argued that prisons officials had misrepresented surveillance video of a confrontation Carver had with guards.

