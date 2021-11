Fire officials are working to extinguish a blaze that's erupted at a junkyard in Smithfield, Rhode Island.

Smithfield's Emergency Management Agency reported at 9:41 p.m. Tuesday that vehicles in a junkyard around 1300 Douglas Pike had caught fire.

Douglas Pike was closed from Providence Pike to the North Smithfield town line.

Officials were asking everyone to avoid the area while the fire remains uncontained.