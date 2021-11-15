Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Braintree

Braintree Students Walk Out of School Over Concerns of Racism

Students gathered outside of Braintree Town Hall to demand action Monday

By Abbey Niezgoda and Mary Markos

NBC Universal, Inc.

Students walked out of class Monday over the handling of what they say is racist behavior at their school in Braintree, Massachusetts.

Students gathered outside of Braintree Town Hall to demand action.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A similar situation has been unfolding in Quincy, where both high school and middle school students planned to walk out of school Monday over racist videos that have circulated on social media.

Hundreds of students walked out of Quincy High School last week after a year-old video containing "racist hate speech" resurfaced and led to a fight between two students. 

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

BraintreeracismproteststudentsBraintree Public Schools
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us