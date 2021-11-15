Braintree Students Walk Out of School Over Concerns of Racism

Students walked out of class Monday over the handling of what they say is racist behavior at their school in Braintree, Massachusetts.
Students gathered outside of Braintree Town Hall to demand action.
A similar situation has been unfolding in Quincy, where both high school and middle school students planned to walk out of school Monday over racist videos that have circulated on social media.
Hundreds of students walked out of Quincy High School last week after a year-old video containing "racist hate speech" resurfaced and led to a fight between two students.
This story is developing. Refresh for updates.