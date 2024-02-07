Jury selection to conclude in murder trial of Harmony Montgomery's father

Jury selection is expected to conclude Wednesday in the trial of the New Hampshire father accused of murdering his 5-year-old daughter.

Once that happens, the long-awaited trial will officially begin.

So far, there are 27 potential jurors and on Wednesday, they aim to narrow that down to a final 12 — plus five alternates.

Once that's done, the defense and the prosecution will begin to sway jurors who will be looking at evidence collected over the past three years since police began searching for Harmony Montgomery.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Her father, Adam Montgomery, was charged with her murder in October of 2022 — after years of speculation.

Prosecutors say Adam Montgomery punched Harmony to death in 2019 while in a car with his estranged wife Kayla and their two boys.

Investigators allege that after Harmony's death, her father moved the young girl's body from place to place, including the trunk of a friend's car and an apartment freezer. They said he finally disposed of the body in 2020 using a rented truck.

NBC10 Boston's legal analyst believes the defense has an uphill battle because of Montgomery’s record, while the prosecution must prove him guilty beyond reasonable doubt even without Harmony’s body being found.

Family and friends are hoping that Tuesday's jury selection at a New Hampshire court marks the start of the process that will bring justice to Harmony Montgomery, a 5-year-old girl who authorities say was killed by her father, Adam Montgomery.

Montgomery denied the accusations back when he was being tried for an unrelated weapons case last year, which he was found guilty and sentenced to at least 30 years in prison.

"I did not kill my daughter Harmony and I look forward to my upcoming trial to refute those offensive claims," he said at that time.

"The defendant, while having the benefit of the government, having the burden of proof, doesn’t present a sympathetic case," said legal analyst Michael Coyne.

Montgomery appeared in court Tuesday for the first day of jury selection in his murder trial.

A key prosecution witness is expected to be Kayla Montgomery, who is serving an 18-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to perjury charges. She agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

If the final selection of jurors happens early enough, both sides could start opening statements Wednesday.

The case prompted vigils in Manchester and generated national headlines. It exposed weaknesses in child protection systems and provoked calls to prioritize the well-being of children over parents in custody matters.

Harmony was moved between the homes of her mother and her foster parent's multiple times before Montgomery received custody in 2019 and moved to New Hampshire.