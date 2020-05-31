Local

BOSTON

George Floyd Protests Planned For Boston Sunday

The protests come as demonstrations have erupted across the nation

By Young-Jin Kim and Shauna Golden

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two protests were set take place in Boston, Sunday, to call for justice following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck until he stopped breathing.

A "Justice for George Floyd" rally was set to take place at 3 p.m. outside Boston City Hall. Organizers described the event as a peaceful protest and urged participants to wear masks and practice social distancing.

"This protest is not meant to be violent, and there is also a possibility police will get involved," organizers said in a post on Facebook. "Be mindful of this, wear unidentifiable clothing, bring lots of water, and be aware that mace and tear gas may be used."

People are protesting across the U.S., including in Boston, after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Separately, protests were scheduled to gather at 6:30 p.m. at Nubian Square in Roxbury before marching to the State House.

The protests come as demonstrations have erupted across the nation, even as Derek Chauvin, the fired officer seen kneeling on Floyd's neck was charged with third-degree murder.

Numerous protests have taken place in New England, calling for reforms and denounce police violence against black people.

Atlanta Rapper Killer Mike made an emotional speech to Atlanta residents on Friday, asking people to stop burning the city and to strategize how to change systemic racism.

Ten people were arrested Friday during protests in Boston and are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

Boston is just one of many cities where protests are happening, including Minneapolis, Denver, New York, Phoenix, Columbus, Albuquerque and Louisville.

