Karen Read due in court Tuesday amid growing national media attention

Karen Read — the woman charged with second degree murder in the death of her boyfriend and Boston police officer John O'Keefe — is due back in court on Tuesday.

Her latest hearing will come a day after a part of an exclusive "Dateline" interview with Read aired on the Today Show. Both sides are expected to speak on several issues on Tuesday — including on a possible gag order.

Karen Read, who's been charged with killing her boyfriend, Boston police Officer John O'Keefe with her SUV in Canton, Mass., said that when she found his body, "I was the only one trying to save his life"

Read is accused of killing O'Keefe on Jan. 29, 2022, after a night out at the bar. Police said she ran him over with her SUV while dropping him off at a house party in Canton, after they had been arguing.

However, in the interview with "Dateline," Read said she dropped off O'Keefe and drove home assuming that he went inside. The next morning, she said she went back looking for him and found his body in the snow in front of the home.

Prosecutors in the Karen Read case are firing back saying her defense team is on a fishing expedition as Read's lawyers continue to push a theory that Read is being framed in the death of her boyfriend Boston police officer John O'Keefe.

"His eyes were swollen shut. He had blood dripping out of his nose," Read said to "Dateline" correspondent Dennis Murphy.

"I have an innocent client, period," Read's attorney Alan Jackson told NBC. "John walked into an element of hostility in that house. John O'Keefe got out of a car, walked into the house, was sucker punched, fell, hurt himself, and then ultimately his body was moved."

Prosecutors have filed a motion asking her and her attorneys to stop speaking to the media. Meanwhile, an air date for the upcoming "Dateline" episode has not been announced.

Tuesday's hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Dedham.