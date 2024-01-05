Karen Read expected in court Friday for a motions hearing

Karen Read is scheduled to return to court for a motions hearing on Friday. She is accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, in Canton in 2022.

Read has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges, and her lawyers are asking a judge to unseal letters sent between the Norfolk District Attorney's Office and federal prosecutors who are separately reviewing the murder investigation.

Her legal team has said a large-scale conspiracy is framing Read for the murder.

Read's trial is set to begin in March. Friday's hearing begins at 9 a.m.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

O'Keefe was found in the snow outside a home in Canton on the morning of Jan. 29, 2022, and later pronounced dead at a hospital. Read was arrested days later on suspicion of hitting him with her SUV and leaving him to die.

In the hours beforehand, O'Keefe and Read had been drinking at a bar with a group of people, including Albert and McCabe.

Prosecutors have said they were at C.F. McCarthy's bar in Canton with several friends on the night of Jan. 28, then went to Waterfall Bar & Grille across the street around 11 p.m., where they stayed for about an hour. They left there and were invited to a party at Albert's home on Fairview Road. Hours later, O'Keefe would be found fatally injured outside that house.

Read told police she dropped O'Keefe off at the house shortly after midnight and went home because she was having stomach issues. Read returned to the home with two friends early in the morning after she was unable to get O'Keefe to respond to her calls and texts, and they found him unresponsive outside the home on Fairview Road in the snow amid blizzard-like conditions.

An autopsy found several abrasions to O'Keefe's right forearm, two black eyes, a cut to his nose, a two-inch laceration to the back of his head and multiple skull fractures. Hypothermia was also believed to be a contributing factor in his death.

Read was arrested three days after O'Keefe's body was found. Initially charged with manslaughter, she pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

Since last year, Read's team has alleged a large-scale coverup in the case. They have pointed to McCabe's phone, evidence found on O'Keefe's body, and the state police investigator in charge of the case, who they say had ties to the homeowner.