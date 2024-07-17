Karen Read lists Mansfield home for sale amid defense's motion to dismiss two charges

The Karen Read legal saga continues Wednesday morning after her attorneys filed a new motion this week.

The defense not only arguing against a retrial but also a push to drop two of her three charges. This comes the same day that Read's home went home for sale.

In a 10-page document filed Tuesday, her lawyers once again asked the court to dismiss the second-degree murder and leaving the scene of a crash charges against her, claiming now four of the 12 jurors have come forward saying that during deliberations the entire jury agreed Read was not guilty of either.

This is the latest attempt to stop a second Read murder trial that the prosecution is planning to re-try. The defense believes they were "given no opportunity to be heard" before the judge presiding over the case declared a mistrial.

Read's defense team is now calling on her to either dismiss the charges or call a hearing to question the jury about what happened.

"It's very unusual that a jury would come to a verdict, and we wouldn't know that, and we would only learn about it after the jury was dismissed. The jury believes if they truly came to a verdict that should be respected," said Peter Elikann, criminal defense legal expert.

Meanwhile, Read's four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,500 square foot Mansfield home is now up for sale for just under a million dollars.

Her realtor told NBC10 Boston they're screening prospective buyers. However, due to the interest in her case, they won't be doing open houses.

A status hearing has been set for next Monday in Dedham, Massachusetts, where we learn if in fact there will be a second Read murder trial.