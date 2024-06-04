Karen Read murder trial capturing global audience, people flying in from England

It's been all eyes on the Karen Read murder trial, with the high-profile case capturing an audience from around the world.

Distance has been no problem for some of the more die-hard Karen Read supporters, who in some cases are flying into the U.S. for her trial.

“To see this testimony that we’ve seen, that’s what’s got us here. To be quite honest with you. Because it’s rare that a case will even get this far. I’m surprised the judge hasn’t kicked it out,” said Tom Murphy from Manchester, England.

This couple booked flights last week from England to Massachusetts, getting to meet Read outside of Norfolk Superior Court on Monday.

"We just decided that this is really happening. And let's come out here and we did,” said Jill Boothman. "I probably spent around 3,000 pounds of his pension already.”

And they're not the only ones who have been going the extra mile. Rallies, drawing crowds, with some driving in from different states.

“I take back roads so it takes me about 27 hours,” said Mark Dufor, who drove from Panama City Beach in Florida. “I need to have my feet, boots on the ground, doing this. And it makes me feel incredible.”

While the majority are demonstrating in support of what they call the "Free Karen Read Movement," not everyone has joined in.

A YouTuber from Florida showed up at both Read's trial and a court hearing for Aidan Kearney, the controversial blogger known as Turtleboy, who has written about the case.

“What this guy did to the O'Keefe family, Aidan aka Turtleboy, is shameful, disgusting and despicable,” Johnathan Riches said.

No matter the view, criminologists are attesting to the fact that this high-profile case is now capturing a global audience.

“These stories are compelling not only here in the United States but worldwide. Does it surprise me? No. Is it relatively rare? Yes. But there are these type of stories that just catch fire and seem to, to be so compelling and must see TV for many, many people,” said Dr. Scott Bonn, a criminologist, author and producer.

Bonn also says because the people in this case are relatable to some extent, the high interest from the public is to be expected.