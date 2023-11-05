Kingston man arrested after AR-style rifle, 3D-printed gun parts found in his home

A Massachusetts man is facing several weapons charges after police found an AR-style rifle and 3D-printed gun parts inside his Kingston home on Saturday.

Kingston police said detectives were conducting an illegal gun possession investigation over the last few days involving 34-year-old Charles Santos.

Authorities believed Santos, who is prohibited from owning guns based on his history, was possibly in possession of a firearm, as well as various parts/ammunition, and that he was allegedly using a 3D printer to manufacture guns.

Investigators received a search warrant for his Howland's Lane home and searched the property on Saturday, at which point they found a fully operational AR-style rifle, various firearms accessories, a 3D printer, 3D-printed firearms parts, body armor, steroids and other items.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police released a photo showing some of the items that were found inside Santos home. According to police, what is shown is only a portion of the evidence against him.

Santos was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm, possessing ammunition without FID card, and possessing Class E drug, police said. He's scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Plymouth District Court. It was not immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney.

An investigation remains ongoing.