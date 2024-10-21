Massachusetts

Popular chocolatier opening in Brookline's Coolidge Corner

The new location will join shops in Boston's Back Bay and Cambridge's Harvard Square and others around the country

By Boston Restaurant Talk

[KNSD] Chocolate_generic_Image

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A New Hampshire-based retailer of handmade chocolate products that also operates several chocolate shops and cafes is bringing a third location to the Boston area.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to a source (Gary Goldblatt), L.A. Burdick is planning to open an outlet in Brookline, with a Google search indicating that it will apparently take over the former Allium Market space on Beacon Street in Coolidge Corner, and that it is slated to debut in December. Once it opens, the new location will join shops in Boston's Back Bay and Cambridge's Harvard Square, along with others in New York City, Chicago, Washington, DC, and Walpole, NH (where the business is headquartered).

The address for the upcoming L.A. Burdick is 1330 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA, 02446. The website for the company is at burdickchocolate.com.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Patriots Stock Watch 4 mins ago

Patriots-Jaguars Stock watch: Drake Maye shines; run defense fails

Boston Red Sox 13 mins ago

MLB free agent rankings: Top five catchers


Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

    

Copyright Boston Restaurant Talk

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsBrookline
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us