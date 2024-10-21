Popular chocolatier opening in Brookline's Coolidge Corner

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A New Hampshire-based retailer of handmade chocolate products that also operates several chocolate shops and cafes is bringing a third location to the Boston area.

According to a source (Gary Goldblatt), L.A. Burdick is planning to open an outlet in Brookline, with a Google search indicating that it will apparently take over the former Allium Market space on Beacon Street in Coolidge Corner, and that it is slated to debut in December. Once it opens, the new location will join shops in Boston's Back Bay and Cambridge's Harvard Square, along with others in New York City, Chicago, Washington, DC, and Walpole, NH (where the business is headquartered).

The address for the upcoming L.A. Burdick is 1330 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA, 02446. The website for the company is at burdickchocolate.com.

