Labor Day Rallies Across Massachusetts Today

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh will speak at a labor rally at the Boston Convention Center later today. It's one one three rallies being held in the state today.

The rally is being called "Workers Rally for a Just Recover.”

Organizers say those attending will remain socially distanced, staying in their cars during the rally. It will also feature a short labor film.

In New Bedford, there will another rally at the high school in which participants will remain in their cars. That rally starts at 10:30 a.m. In Springfield union and labor groups will hold a rally outside of city hall, and have asked residents to bring a non-perishable food item for donation.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced millions of people out of work across the country. The unemployment rate in Massachusetts is among the highest in the nation at 16.1% in July, compared to the national average of 10.2%.