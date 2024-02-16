Lawrence man killed in crash on I-495 when pickup rolls over and is crushed by tractor-trailer

A Massachusetts man was killed in a three-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 495 on Thursday.

State police said they responded to calls reporting a serious crash on I-495 north in Westford around 6 p.m. When they arrived they found a three-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer that had struck and overrode a Toyota Tacoma pickup.

Westford Fire and EMS arrived at the scene and emergency personnel began working to remove the driver of the Tacoma.

The driver of the Tacoma, a 26-year-old Lawrence man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released by police. The drivers of the other two vehicles were not hurt.

State police said their preliminary investigation showed that a 2012 Volkswagen EOS was driving north in the right lane of I-495 as a 2014 Freightliner tractor-trailer was driving north in the middle lane. A 2022 Toyota Tacoma was also driving north in the same vicinity.

For reasons still under investigation, state police said the Volkswagen struck the front of right of the tractor-trailer, causing the tractor-trailer to exit the left side of the highway into the grassy median. The tractor-trailer then reentered the road, where it made contact with the Tacoma, which rolled over and was overridden by the tractor-trailer.

The left and center travel lanes of I-495 north were closed to facilitate recovery and cleanup. The crash remains under investigation by state police.