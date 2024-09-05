Lawrence

Lawrence police seek missing woman

Lawrence Police Department

Police in Lawrence, Massachusetts, are searching for a woman who has been reported missing.

The Lawrence Police Department released a photo, but did not give the woman's name or say when she was last seen.

Police said the woman was last seen driving on South Broadway, noting that her cellphone showed that she had been in Tewksbury.

Foul play is not suspected, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 978-794-5900.

