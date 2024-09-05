Lawrence police seek missing woman

Police in Lawrence, Massachusetts, are searching for a woman who has been reported missing.

The Lawrence Police Department released a photo, but did not give the woman's name or say when she was last seen.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police said the woman was last seen driving on South Broadway, noting that her cellphone showed that she had been in Tewksbury.

Foul play is not suspected, police said.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Anyone with information is asked to call 978-794-5900.