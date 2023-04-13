Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Russia-Ukraine War

Leaker of Classified US Documents Is Mass. Air National Guardsman: Sources

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Massachusetts Air National Guard to confirm if they were investigating

By Asher Klein

This aerial photograph taken on March 8, 2023 shows the Pentagon, the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense, located in Arlington, Virginia.
Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images

The person whom federal investigators suspect leaked classified documents about Ukraine's war effort is a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, sources tell NBC News.

He has been identified as Jack Teixeira, 21, two law enforcement officials told NBC News, saying an arrest was imminent.

The New York Times first reported that Teixiera was being investigated as the suspected leaker. They said he oversaw a small online group

The Massachusetts Air National Guard referred questions to the Department of Justice and FBI. The FBI declined to give a comment.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Department of Defense was expected to hold a briefing about 2 p.m.

Earlier Thursday, when President Joe Biden was asked for an update on the investigation, he said the intelligence community and the Justice Department were "getting close" in their "full-blown investigation."

While in Dublin, Ireland, President Joe Biden was asked about the investigation into who may have leaked secret military documents online.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

More on the classified document investigation

Russia-Ukraine War Apr 7

Leaked Pentagon Documents Detailing US and NATO Aid to Ukraine Spark Pentagon Investigation

Russia-Ukraine War Apr 9

Leaked Secret Pentagon Documents Lift the Lid on US Spying on Russia's War in Ukraine

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine WarMassachusettsClassified Documents
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us