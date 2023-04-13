Leaker of Classified US Documents Is Mass. Air National Guardsman: Sources

The person whom federal investigators suspect leaked classified documents about Ukraine's war effort is a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, sources tell NBC News.

He has been identified as Jack Teixeira, 21, two law enforcement officials told NBC News, saying an arrest was imminent.

The New York Times first reported that Teixiera was being investigated as the suspected leaker. They said he oversaw a small online group

The Massachusetts Air National Guard referred questions to the Department of Justice and FBI. The FBI declined to give a comment.

The Department of Defense was expected to hold a briefing about 2 p.m.

Earlier Thursday, when President Joe Biden was asked for an update on the investigation, he said the intelligence community and the Justice Department were "getting close" in their "full-blown investigation."

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.