Less windy, not as cold today ahead of light snow this weekend

Happy Friday! We’re saying goodbye to the strong, gusty winds today and hello to some light snow this weekend.

As we move through this Friday, expect the winds to subside by this afternoon. Through the morning, though, winds could gust to 25 mph or so. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 30s, and with lighter winds expected, it won’t feel as cold.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

We’ll see mostly sunny skies today, with increasing clouds this evening, all ahead of some snowy weather on Saturday.

Let’s talk about it.

The same weather system that has brought wintry weather to the Southern Plains and the Deep South will bring a chance of light snow to the Boston area Saturday.

The snow we’re expecting here in Boston will not cripple our area. In fact, we’ll see light scattered snow showers from time to time Saturday morning through the afternoon. Areawide, we could see a coating of snow up to one inch, including the city of Boston.

However, there could be some isolated snow amounts up to two inches in a few areas north of the city of Boston toward the North Shore and the Merrimack Valley. There could also be some isolated higher amounts along the Cape as well. We’ll watch it closely. The snow should wrap up from north to south by Saturday night.

High temperatures on Saturday will be in the low to mid 30s. Low temperatures will drop into the mid 20s. Please keep in mind that any lingering snow on the roads will freeze very quickly, especially Saturday night. Be careful while driving!

Sunday will feature sunshine and highs in the upper 30s. Highs will be near 40 degrees by Monday.

A few more snow flurries are possible by Tuesday.