License hearing to be held for Mattapan nightclub after Labor Day shooting

About a month after a shooting at a popular nightclub in the Mattapan section of Boston, the city is set to take a look at the establishment's license during a board hearing on Tuesday morning.

Macumba Latina has been in the hot seat with its license before, but this time, its for the shooting that left two people with minor injuries. Surveillance footage of the incident showed patrons scattering out the front door, just after midnight on Labor Day.

Regan Feliz is due in court for an arraignment on weapons charges.

The suspected shooter, 29-year-old Regan Feliz, was arrested on gun charges.

The nightclub, located on River Street in Mattapan, could now possibly be shut down if the Boston Licensing Board ends up revoking the establishment's permit.

Since opening in 2003, Macumba Latina has been sanctioned multiple times.

Back in 2021, its license was suspended because of COVID-19 violations. In 2014, the club was in trouble for allegedly providing bottle service without the board's approval, as well as in 2012, when the business allegedly sold alcohol purchased from a vendor without a special permit.

Tuesday's licensing board hearing begins at 10 a.m. and will be held virtually.