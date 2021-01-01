‘Literally Like an Earthquake': RV Crashes Into NH Home on New Year's Day

It was an alarming start to 2021 for a family in Concord, New Hampshire.

They were woken up on New Year's Day by an RV smashing into their home.

“My fiancé and I sleep downstairs and it was literally like an earthquake,” explained Elizabeth Cushman.

Elizabeth and her mom, Deanna, say when an RV came smashing into their Loudon Road home at 4 a.m. Friday, it was chaotic and terrifying.

“The Winnebago was all over the yard, it completely split down the middle and all inside of was just out,” Elizabeth said.

“There was gas pouring out, there was gas everywhere,” Deanna added. “There were people in the RV and we were making sure no one was hurt on the ground.”

The Cushmans are convinced the only reason they survived is because their vehicles took the impact before their house.

“If our trucks weren’t here, that Winnebago would’ve been in the house, they would’ve be pinned downstairs, possibly hurt or killed,” Deanna said. “And I would’ve been in my bedroom, possibly hurt, or killed.”

So, despite the fact that their cars are totaled, and they could’ve been killed before ever opening their eyes on 2021, the Cushmans are somehow feeling lucky -- starting the New Year with a new perspective.

“The bright silver lining is we’re still here, we didn’t get hurt,” Deanna said.

Police believe three people were inside the RV when it crashed. They’re still investigating what went wrong and whether alcohol or drugs played a role.