Concord

Large fire burning at home in Concord

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of a large home in Concord, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.

Firefighters confirmed they were called to the scene at a residential home on Bartkus Farm Road.

There was no immediate word on if anyone was hurt.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a breaking story and NBC10 Boston has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates.

