Louisiana man sentenced to jail for trying to entice Somerset child online

Normand, police said, used social media to pose as an 11-year-old and 9-year-old child

A Louisiana man pleaded guilty this week to child enticement charges for posing as a child and interacting with a Somerset, Massachusetts, child online last year, according to authorities.

Carlos Normand, 33, was sentenced on Monday and will serve 2 1/2 years in the Bristol County House of Corrections with 18 months to serve, said Somerset police.

He will also serve three years of probation, police said.

Police said they received a report in October 2022 about a child that had been sent messages on their social media accounts from a person they didn't know.

Normand, police said, used social media to pose as an 11-year-old and 9-year-old child, and was "grooming" the child by building trust and emotional connection to manipulate and abuse them.

With this information, a detective then posed as a 10-year-old boy and was asked by Normand for sexual nature content, police said.

Norman sent sexually explicit images to the detective, police said, using a social media app.

The 33-year-old, authorities said, was then arrested in December in his home state on an outstanding warrant issued by Somerset police.

He was charged with enticing a child under the age of 16, distributing obscene matter to a minor and accosting/annoying another person.

