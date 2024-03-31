Fire rips through apartment building in Lynn

A four-story apartment building in Lynn, Massachusetts, was badly charred in a fire on Sunday morning, authorities said.

Two units in the building on Fairmount Avenue, at Wonderland Terrace, were damaged in the blaze, along with the attic. The only person hurt was a firefighter, who had minor injuries, according to the Lynn Fire Department, who said the outcome could have been much worse.

"Due to the location of the fire and its ability to extend up the exterior porches into the attic, it had the potential to become a much more serious situation. The time of day, it being the weekend, and people being home, allowed for a quick response of both Lynn and Saugus Fire Departments to keep the fire from spreading," Lynn fire officials said in a statement.

The fire was reported about 9:43 a.m., and crews who arrived at the scene saw flames on the third- and fourth-floor porches and into the attic, officials said.

Residents of the apartment building were not allowed back inside; smoke and water damaged the building’s electrical system, officials said. The cause of the fire remained unknown as of Sunday evening; it was under investigation by the Lynn Fire Investigation Unit.