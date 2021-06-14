Local

Lynn

Lynn Man Accused of Killing 80-Year-Old Mother to Make Court Appearance

Alfredo Paratore, 49, is accused of murdering his mother, Katherine Paratore, on Friday night inside the Lynn home they shared

By Staff and wire reports

A man charged in connection with the death of his 80-year-old mother at their Lynn, Massachusetts, home is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Officers found Katherine Paratore inside her Jenness Street home suffering from multiple injuries around 8 p.m. Friday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her son, Alfredo Paratore, 49, who was living with her, was later arrested and is facing murder charges. He is expected to be arraigned on Monday, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

It was not immediately known if Paratore is being represented by an attorney.

Neighbors said they did not want to talk with NBC10 Boston on Sunday about what happened.

Alfredo Paratore is expected to be arraigned in Lynn District Court.

