Lynn

Lynn police seek missing 14-year-old autistic boy

Lynn Police Department

Police in Lynn, Massachusetts, are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy.

Justin Phan, who police say is autistic, left his home Friday morning. He was last seen in the Bloomfield Street area.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Phan is described as being thin and about 5'6. When he was last seen, police say he was wearing a green jacket and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 781-595-2000.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

LynnMassachusettsmissing person
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us