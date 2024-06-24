On Dobbs anniversary, Healey will announce new abortion care protections

Gov. Maura Healey on Monday will be taking action to protect access to abortion care in Massachusetts.

The executive action comes two years after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, ending the legal right to abortion nationwide.

Healey will announce an executive action on abortion access in Massachusetts later Monday morning.

This is all part of Healey's push to proactively protect access to full medical care for woman, especially in light of legislation restricting abortion access elsewhere.

The governor's office is linking Monday's announcement to two cases that are currently before the U.S. Supreme Court: Idaho v. U.S. and Moyle v. U.S.

Both deal with Idaho's abortion ban in emergency cases.

And as Massachusetts works to strengthen its abortion access laws, in Iowa, the state Supreme Court there is expected to make a decision on June 28 on whether that state can enforce its so-called "fetal heartbeat" abortion law.

This also makes the two-year anniversary of the Dobbs decision, which effectively overturned the constitutional right to be able to access an abortion nationwide.

Since the Dobbs decision, Healey and her administration have worked on a series of efforts to protect that access in Massachusetts, as well as for women seeking emergency medical care from other, more restrictive states.

Last year, Healey requested that UMass and other health care providers stockpile mifepristone, a pill commonly used for an abortion.

She also signed an executive order confirming abortion protection under state law. And she launched a first-in-the-nation public education campaign on the dangers of anti-abortion centers that masquerade as medical facilities under the guise of being "crisis pregnancy centers" throughout the state.

Healey will be holding a press conference at 11 a.m. to provide more detail on her newest executive action.