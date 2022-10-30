Local

Mac Jones and Patriots Get Big Win Against Jets, Back to .500 on Season

The Patriots snapped the Jets' 4-game winning streak, defeating New York 22-17 on Sunday to reach 4-4 on the season

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The Patriots had a lot at stake on Sunday in their AFC East showdown with the New York Jets, and they were able to come away with a big road win. New England is now back at .500 on the season after defeating the Jets 22-17.

Coming off Monday night's disaster against the Chicago Bears, in which backup Bailey Zappe replaced quarterback Mac Jones after just a few series, many considered this about as close to a "must-win" game as you could get for a Week 8 game.

Zappe never entered Sunday's game in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Bill Belichick had said Thursday Jokes took a "full workload" Wednesday and would be ready to go for the Jets game. The Patriots coach said the play of Zappe, who went 2-0 as a starter and played the vast majority of three quarters of Monday night's loss to the Bears, had no bearing on the decision to go with Jones for Week 8.

The defense showed up Sunday, nabbing several key interceptions, and kicker Nick Folk was 5/5 on field goals.

It was Belichick's 325th win as head coach, moving him past George Halas to become the 2nd winningest coach in NFL history. He's now only 23 more wins away from the most all time.

In Week 9, the Patriots will face the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. next Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

This game story will be updated.

