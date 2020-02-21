Maine Considers Adding Nonbinary Option to Birth Certificate

Maine might start offering nonbinary birth certificates.

The Portland Press Herald reports the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is considering changing rules so nonbinary can be used as a gender marker on birth certificates.

Nonbinary people are people who have a gender identity that is not strictly male or female. The Press Herald reports if the change is approved, parents would be allowed to choose nonbinary at birth or allow for the issue of a new birth certificate later in life.

At least a dozen states offer third gender IDs or birth certificates.