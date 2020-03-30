Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
coronavirus

Maine Gov. to Provide Update Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The state had 253 cases as of Sunday, including 3 fatal cases

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills was scheduled to address the public on the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak, Monday 11:30 a.m.

Her remarks come after the state on Sunday reported its second and third deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic.

More Coronavirus News

New Hampshire 5 hours ago

New Hampshire Announces Toll Booth Changes Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Donald Trump 4 hours ago

US Coronavirus Updates: Instacart, Amazon Workers Plan to Strike, Birx Predicts Up to 200K COVID-19 Deaths

Two more Maine residents have died from COVID-19, officials said Sunday, bringing the state's total number of deaths from the disease to three.

One of the fatal cases – a man in his 60s from Cumberland County – was a longtime employee of the Maine Department of Transportation.

As of Sunday, the state has reported 253 coronavirus cases. Twelve of Maine's 16 counties have reported COVID-19 cases, according to officials.

Mills last week declared a state of civil emergency earlier in the week. Under the order, schools and businesses throughout the state are closed to the public.

This article tagged under:

coronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus in new englandJanet Millscoronavirus in maine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us