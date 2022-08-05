Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Major Damage Reported in Southern NH as Storms Move Through Region

Fire officials in Hollis said they are working on multiple scenes with trees on top of houses and cars, and several main roads are impassable

By Bianca Beltrán and Marc Fortier

A storm cell over New England on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
NBC10 Boston

A fast-moving storm moved through Hollis, New Hampshire, around 2:30 p.m. Friday, causing extensive damage across town.

Hollis police said there was strong wind, rain, thunder, lightning and hail, and numerous trees and wires are down.

The Hollis Fire Department said they are working on multiple scenes with trees on top of houses and cars, and several main roads are impassable due to the storm damage. Some 911 callers are even reporting being stuck in cars with wires on top of them.

New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management described it as "a significant town-wide weather event."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Eversource is working to restore power to about 1,500 customers in the area, and public works crews will begin cleaning up once the downed wires have been safely cleared.

Seven roads were still closed as of 3:30 p.m. due to downed trees and wires, police said, including Silverlake Road, Rocky Pond Road, Wood Lane, Federal Hill Lane, Deacon Lane, Apple Lane and Winding Valley Road.

No injuries have been reported, but lightning did strike a residence, and a tree landed on a house on Winding Valley Road, according to police.

The National Weather Service has also confirmed isolated pockets of tree damage in parts of northeastern Massachusetts, including Acton, Concord, Dracut and Lowell, though not as severe as the damage reported in New Hampshire.

Hollis, a town in Hillsborough County in southern New Hampshire on the Massachusetts border, has a population of just over 8,000 residents.

More weather stories

thunderstorms 3 hours ago

FIRST ALERT: All of Boston, Much of the Area Under Severe Thunderstorm Warning

drought 10 hours ago

Drought Worsens, Expands Across New England

This article tagged under:

New HampshireforecastFirst Alertsevere weatherstorms
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us