Malden High School Students to Stage Walkout Monday Amid Layoffs

Students at Malden High School are expected to stage a walkout on Monday in light of personnel cuts that were announced last week.

A total of 63 non-renewal letters went out in accordance with contractual obligations and Massachusetts General Laws, according to a statement released by Malden Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Noriega-Murphy.

Of the 63 jobs cut, 36 were staff who were not renewed based on performance/evaluation or lack of appropriate licensure, 11 that was temporarily supported by ESSER COVID-19 relief funds, nine are being cut due to low enrollment or programming changes in the district, and seven because they were temporary hires who are being replaced with returning staff.

"These decisions are not made lightly as the district understands that it affects people’s lives and has an impact on students. The decision is made by school and district administration teams collaboratively based on student needs within the framework of the budget," Murphy wrote.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

These cuts did not include those in TiItle 1 assistant positions who were notified of their end of contract. Those positions are grant funded and require yearly applications-- these staff members are invited to reapply for their positions as they have done in previous years.

"Cuts of any kind are not right for our students, our educators, and our community," Malden Education Association President Deb Gesualdo said in a written statement to union members.

The union plans to meet Sunday afternoon.