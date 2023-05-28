Man, 7-Year-Old Girl Killed in Head-on Crash in Sheldon, Vt.

A man crashed his car head-on into another vehicle over Memorial Day weekend in Sheldon, Vermont, killing himself and a 7-year-old girl in the other car, police said.

Vermont State Police say they were called to the collision on Route 105 near Lumbra Road around 9:15 p.m. Saturday and found an Audi S5 and a Chevrolet Malibu that was engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to extinguish the car fire shortly after their arrival, police said.

A preliminary investigation shows the Malibu was traveling westbound on Route 105 while the Audi was driving in the opposite direction, when the Malibu crossed into the eastbound lane for unknown reasons. Police say the Audi unable to avoid a direct hit.

The Malibu sustained catastrophic front-end contact damage, and the driver, identified as 40-year-old Nicholas Tanner, of Highgate, was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

There were three people in the Audi, including 43-year-old Chad Miles, 30-year-old Alisha Miles, and 7-year-old Olivia Miles, all of Enosburg. According to police, all were wearing their seatbelts.

Both Chad and Alisha sustained minor, non-life threatening injuries as the driver and front-seat passenger in the crash, but Olivia suffered critical injuries, police said. The little girl was taken to Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans where she later died.

Police are continuing to investigate what caused Tanner to cross into oncoming traffic and strike the Miles's car. Anyone who might have had contact with Tanner or witnessed the collision is asked to call Vermont State Police at 802-878-7111.

An investigation is active and ongoing.