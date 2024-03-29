Ipswich

Man accidentally fires gun in Ipswich brewery, injuring self and youth, police say

Police say a man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound he suffered when the gun he was carrying fired inside the True North Ale brewery in Ipswich, Massachusetts; a youth was also hospitalized after being grazed with shrapnel

By Mike Pescaro

Getty Images

A man accidentally fired a gun in an Ipswich brewery, injuring himself and a youth who was grazed with shrapnel, according to police in the Massachusetts town.

The Ipswich Police Department says it responded shortly after 5:15 p.m. to the True North Ale brewery on County Road.

Police said they arrived to find the man in the dining area, suffering from a gunshot wound he sustained "when a gun he was carrying accidentally discharged."

The man was taken to a hospital. Police did not immediately have word on the severity of his injuries.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Authorities did not give the man's name or say whether or not he would be charged in the incident.

The youth, whose age wasn't shared, was also brought to a hospital as a precaution after being grazed. Another person was grazed by shrapnel and suffered a minor injury, but declined to be transported.

Police are investigating and say there is no threat to the public.

True North Ale didn't immediately share a statement on the shooting.

More Ipswich news

Ipswich Feb 21

‘Totally a surprise': Large piece of ship that wrecked in 1909 washes up on Crane Beach

Massachusetts Nov 9, 2023

Fire in Ipswich sends firefighter to hospital, leaves behind $100K in damages

wildlife Oct 16, 2023

Ipswich wolf sanctuary pushes back against ‘devastating' new hunting laws

This article tagged under:

IpswichMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us