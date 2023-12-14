PLYMOUTH

Man and woman arrested after home invasion in Plymouth

Plymouth Police say they responded to a residence on the 200 block of Summer Street at around 9 a.m.

A man and a woman were arrested after an alleged home invasion in Plymouth, Massachusetts on Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, the victim said they had been "pistol whipped" along with another person and the suspects had escaped before the police arrived.

Police say a man, identified as 24-year-old John Santiago, and a woman, identified as 47-year-old Marianne Sullivan, both from Plymouth, approached the home smashed the ring camera, made their way inside forcefully and armed with a firearm and assaulted the people inside the home.

Authorities say say they were searching for the suspect vehicle and an officer noticed it pulling into a housing development in West Plymouth.

When officers arrived, Santiago had fled but later turned himself in, while Sullivan was found in an apartment.

Both were charged with home invasion, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, vandalism, intimidation of a witness, and disturbing the peace.

The incident is under investigation.

