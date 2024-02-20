Man arrested after attempted robbery outside bank in Swansea, police say

A Randolph, Massachusetts, man was arrested after an attempted robbery outside of a bank in Swansea on Monday, according to authorities.

The incident occurred just before 1 p.m. on Swansea Mall Drive, Swansea police said.

A courier was attempting to make a delivery at BayCoast Bank, when two men approached him and demanded money at gunpoint, according to police, who said the bank was closed for the holiday.

The courier, police said, fired two shots at the men, who fled in a U-Haul. The vehicle was later found in flames on Reed Street after the two men allegedly abandoned it and left in a Jeep.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Jeep was later stopped by Rhode Island State Police on Interstate 195. The driver, who was the only one in the vehicle, was arrested, police said.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Giovany Fouyolle, is being held in Rhode Island as a fugitive from justice, according to police. Charges against the suspect in Massachusetts are pending.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Swansea Police Department at 508-674-8464.