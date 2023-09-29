Thieves are posing as utility workers to get into homes, police warn

Police in Swansea, Massachusetts, are warning residents to be on alert after reports of thieves posing as utility workers to get into homes.

Swansea police say they're investigating multiple incidents where two men, claiming to be utility workers, tried to gain access to homes. In one case the resident did let them inside and later realized items were stolen.

One suspect tries to distract the resident while the other steals valuables, according to investigators.

Somerset police issued a similar warning. Both departments caution residents not to let unexpected strangers into their home, even if they have official-looking uniforms or ID badges. When in doubt, you can call the utility company or business to double-check if a visit is legitimate.

Police also suggest keeping doors and windows locked, even when at home, and to check who is at the door before answering.

Anyone with information on these men or who believes they may have been a victim of one of these scams should report it to their local police department.