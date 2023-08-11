Danvers

Man arrested after carjacking in Stop & Shop parking lot, police chase on I-95

The suspect, a 38-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital but will be turned over to Danvers police

By Marc Fortier

NBC10 Boston

A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly carjacked a woman in the parking lot of a Stop & Shop in Danvers and then proceeded to lead police on a chase onto Interstate 95.

State police said the suspect, a 38-year-old man, carjacked a woman in the parking lot of the Stop & Shop on Newbury Street in Danvers and fled up Route 97 to I-95. The vehicle, a red Toyota Corolla, had damage from a crash the man was in before the police pursuit began, and state police said they ultimately wound up stopping him just north of the Ferncroft Rotary on the Danvers-Boxford line.

The suspect complained of pain, so he was taken to an area hospital under police guard, according to state police. He will be turned over to Danvers police, who will handle the carjacking charges.

No details were immediately available on the crash the man was involved in while fleeing the scene of the initial carjacking.

