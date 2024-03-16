Man arrested after fatal stabbing in Fall River

A man has been arrested after a fatal stabbing in Fall River, Massachusetts on Friday night.

Fall River Police responded to a rooming how on 234 Tripp Street at around 9:45 after a report of a stabbing.

The victim, identified as 44-year-old Joseph Bump, was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A man identified as 42-year-old Pedro Fernando Orellano Alvarado was arrested on scene.

Both were residents of the rooming house.

Orellano was charged assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

He is expected to be arraigned in Fall River District Court on Monday.