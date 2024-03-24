Man arrested in connection to car break-ins in Medway

A man has been arrested in connection to a series of car break-ins in Medway, Massachusetts.

Medway Police say 25-year-old John Machado, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering into a vehicle in the nighttime with the intent to commit a felony.

The robberies happened between March 15, 2024, and March 20, 2024, in the Pond Street, Maple Street, and Cottage Street neighborhoods, according to police.

Authorities say Machado was known to the police.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

He was arraigned at Wrentham District Court on Friday.​