Dorchester

Man arrested in Dorchester shooting to face judge

Carlos Encarnacion was charged with armed assault with intent to murder. He's also facing charges for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston

A 48-year-old man arrested in connection with a shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood is expected to appear in court Thursday.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning on Fernboro Street, according to Boston police, who said the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim, whose name wasn't released, is expected to survive.

The suspect, identified as Carlos Encarnacion, was later arrested in Framingham, police said.


Encarnacion was charged with armed assault with intent to murder. He's also facing charges for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The 48-year-old Encarnacion will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.

