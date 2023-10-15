Roxbury

Man arrested in stabbing at Roxbury shelter

The victim was wounded in the shoulder and lower back but is expected to survive, according to Boston police

By Laney Broussard

generic boston police department bpd cruiser pic
NBC10 Boston

A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another person at a shelter for unhoused people in Roxbury on Saturday, Boston police said.

Alexander Aulet, 40, was arrested on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after the incident was reported about 9:44 p.m. Saturday night at the Southampton Street Shelter, police said.

The victim was wounded in the shoulder and lower back but is expected to survive, according to Boston police.

Aulet is due to face the charge at Roxbury District Court. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charge.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More Boston stories

Boston 5 hours ago

Man arrested in connection to Boston stabbing

New England weather 8 hours ago

Cool, breezy Sunday in New England

Israel-Hamas War 12 hours ago

Americans return home after leaving Tel Aviv

This article tagged under:

RoxburyBostonBoston Police Departmentstabbing
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us