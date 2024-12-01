Man arrested on DUI charge after rollover crash in Hudson

A man was allegedly driving impaired when he collided with a rock wall, rolled over and struck a telephone pole Friday in Hudson, New Hampshire.

Hudson police say they responded to a report around 6 p.m. for a motor vehicle that was on its side and had come to rest against a telephone pole at the intersection of Kimball Hill Road and Speare Road.

The driver, identified as 47-year-old Randall Maier, of Hudson, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after police noticed signs of impairment.

According to police, Maier’s Jeep was traveling on Speare Road when it collided with several large boulders before losing control as it traveled on to Kimball Hill​ Road and rolling over.

​Maier declined medical attention on scene. He was released on personal recognizance and ordered to appear at the 9th Circuit Court on​ Dec. 12. It wasn't immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney.