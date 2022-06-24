Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Roxbury

Man Charged in Deadly Roxbury Shooting

Shivon Dorsey, 28, has been arrested and faces a murder charge in the shooting death of 20-year-old Jordan Bridgeman-Dicks in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man has been charged with murder in a deadly shooting earlier this month in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.

Police said the shooting took place in the Rockland Street area around 9:30 p.m. on June 12.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man, later identified as 20-year-old Jordan Bridgeman-Dicks, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said Friday that 28-year-old Shivon Dorsey of Roxbury had been arrested around 1 p.m. that day in Dorchester on a warrant for murder.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Dorsey is expected to be arraigned at some point in the future at Roxbury District Court. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives with the Boston Police Department at 617-343-4470.

This article tagged under:

RoxburyMassachusettsBOSTONShooting in Roxbury
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us