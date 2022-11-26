Local

Massachusetts

Man Dead After Being Hit by Car in Foxborough

By Irvin Rodriguez

One man is dead after being hit by a car in Foxborough, Massachusetts early Saturday morning.

Authorities say they were called around 10:45 a.m. for a crash involving a pedestrian on Cocasset Street.

The victim was transported to a local hospital but later died, according to authorities.

Police say the driver, a 35-year-old man from Foxborough, remained on scene and is cooperating with authorities.

The crash remains under investigation.

