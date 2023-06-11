Local

Springfield

Man dead after shooting in Springfield

By Irvin Rodriguez

A man is dead after a shooting in Springfield, Massachusetts on Sunday morning.

According to reports from WWLP, the incident occurred on the 300 block of Orange Street.

Police say they responded to a shotspotter activation at around 2:30 a.m. where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was later taken to a local hospital where he was declared dead, according to authorities.

If you have any information about the incident, you are urged to call 413-787-6355.

