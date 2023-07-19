Local

Rhode Island

Man dead after trying to rescue 2 kids at RI state beach

The man was attempting to rescue a pair of swimmers, but got swept up in the current himself

By Sophia Pargas

WJAR

After getting caught in an ocean current during an attempt to rescue two young swimmers in Narragansett, Rhode Island, a 39-year-old man died Tuesday night, officials said.

A young girl had attempted to save a young boy in the water at Scarborough State Beach, but both struggled to stay afloat, according to Michael Healey of the Department of Environmental Management. The man then jumped in to help, but was also swept into the current.

The Rhode Island Environmental Police was dispatched to the beach at around 7 p.m., where they brought out all three people who were still in the water, who were taken to South County Hospital, according to a report by NBC affiliate WJAR.

Both the young people were in good condition, but the man died as a result of the incident, officials said. He has not been identified.

A lifeguard was not present during the drowning, officials said, advising against untrained individuals to attempt water rescues.

