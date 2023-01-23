Man Dies After Being Shot, Springfield Police Say

An investigation into a deadly shooting has gotten underway in Springfield, Massachusetts, after a man died after being shot over the weekend, police in the Bay State's third largest city said.

Officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to the 200 block of Main Street in the city's Indian Orchard neighborhood for a report of shots fired and a victim, the department's public information officer said on social media.

Around 2:05am Saturday officers responded to the 200 block of Main St. in Indian Orchard for a report of shots fired & a victim. Officers located an adult male gunshot victim & provided first aid. The victim was transported to Baystate where he succumbed to his injuries. (1/2) — Ryan Walsh (@PIO_SPD) January 23, 2023

Police found a man who had been shot and gave him first aid, before having him taken to Baystate Medical Center. The man died from his injuries at the hospital, police said.

An investigation remained underway on Monday by the Springfield Police Homicide Unit and the Hampden District Attorney's Office. Anyone with information is being asked to call Springfield detectives at 413-787-6355. People may also remain anonymous by texting CRIMES, typing SOLVE, followed by the tip.

Additional details, including the name of the man killed and information about any possible suspects, have not been released.