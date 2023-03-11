Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Blackstone MA

Man Dies From Stabbing in Blackstone

By Evan Ringle

A man in Blackstone, Massachusetts is dead after being stabbed in a house on Blackstone Street late Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Police say that after arriving at the house for a reported assault, they found the 42-year-old man suffering from a stab wound. The man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.

After investigating, local and state police arrested a 32-year-old man, who is expected to appear in court on Monday, said police.

Police have not released the names of the victim or the suspect.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Blackstone Police Chief Gregory Gilmore said the stabbing was an isolated incident, and Blackstone residents are not in danger.

This article tagged under:

Blackstone MABlackstone PoliceBlackstone Street
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us