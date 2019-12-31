Man Found Dead in Hotel; Source Says He Attended Party With Driver in Deadly OUI Crash

The death of a man found unresponsive Sunday morning at a hotel in Rockland, Massachusetts, is under investigation, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's office.

Emergency responders arrived to a Comfort Inn hotel just before 8 a.m. where authorities said an unresponsive man was found.

After life-saving measures were performed, the man was taken to South Shore Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man has been identified as 41-year-old Joseph Amaral, of Rockland, according to the district attorney's office.

A source confirmed to NBC10 Boston that Amaral was at the same holiday party as Gregory Goodsell, a Marshfield man police say was driving under the influence in a crash that claimed the life of 13-year-old Claire Zisseron in Pembroke. That crash also severely injured another teenager, who is fighting for her life. Zisseron's mother, who was driving, was also hospitalized after the crash, but has since been released.

Amaral's exact cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

State police detectives assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney's office are investigating.