Quincy

Man found dead in minivan in Quincy may have died of smoke inhalation

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the official cause and manner of death

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

A man was found dead in a minivan in Quincy, Massachusetts, on Christmas Eve, a death fire officials say may be due to smoke inhalation.

The man, identified as being in his 30s, was found unresponsive by a friend around 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 24, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office. Investigators believe he was sleeping in the vehicle, which was parked on Morrison Street.

While the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death, fire officials believe the man may have died due to smoke inhalation. There was heavy smoke damage and minor fire damage, including burned blankets, in the minivan. Investigators also found cigarette butts in the area.

Officials believe the man was unhoused. This would be the third fire-related death of someone dealing with homelessness this year - others include a woman who died when fire broke out in a wooded area of Somerville earlier this month, and a woman who died after a brush fire in Millbury in October.

