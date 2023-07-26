Local

Man found with imitation guns near Revere Beach charged as fake cop

Massachusetts State Police had issued a notice for the Crown Victoria that was using flashing lights to force other cars out of its way, and it was found to belong to Byron Boisseau, officials said

By Asher Klein

Items seized from a man who was arrested Sunday, July 23, in Revere, Massachusetts, for allegedly impersonating a police officer.
Massachusetts State Police

A man with two imitation guns, a bulletproof vest and other police-style equipment was arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer by flashing its lights on the road near Revere Beach Sunday night, state police said.

Byron Boisseau, 43, was arrested after a state trooper on the lookout for his white, unmarked Crown Victoria car spotted it with its lights flashing in the front and back as it turned off Revere Beach Boulevard about 8:10 p.m., state police said Wednesday, ahead of a court hearing in the case.

State police had issued a notice for the Crown Victoria that was using flashing lights to force other cars out of its way, and it was found to belong to Boisseau, officials said.

Boisseau was found with a slew of police-style items, including a pepper spray cannister and a loaded BB gun, both of which looked like real handguns, police said. He also allegedly had on him or in the car a bulletproof vest, a folding knife, black handcuffs, an expandable baton, two pairs of bolt cutters, a black ski mask and a wrapped breathalyzer test.

Boisseau allegedly told the trooper who pulled him over that he had the equipment because he worked for a security company. He was arrested on charges including impersonating a police officer, carrying a dangerous weapon and having tools used for burglaries.

He was due in Chelsea District Court Wednesday. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

