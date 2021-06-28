Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Duxbury

Man Hospitalized After Being Pulled From Duxbury Pond; Condition Unknown

First responders recovered the man and took him to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth

ambulance generic daytime
Getty Images

A man was taken to the hospital after authorities recovered him from a pond in Duxbury, Massachusetts early Monday.

The Duxbury Fire Department responded to a call just after 2 a.m. about a person in the water who went missing while swimming in Island Creek Pond.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

After a search, first responders recovered the man and took him to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth.

The man's condition was not immediately known.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Local news

Winthrop 2 hours ago

Winthrop Shooting Rampage Being Investigated as Hate Crime: The Latest Details

Bruins 3 hours ago

Bruins' Pastrnak Announces Death of Newborn Son

This article tagged under:

Duxburydrowning
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us