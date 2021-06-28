Man Hospitalized After Being Pulled From Duxbury Pond; Condition Unknown

A man was taken to the hospital after authorities recovered him from a pond in Duxbury, Massachusetts early Monday.

The Duxbury Fire Department responded to a call just after 2 a.m. about a person in the water who went missing while swimming in Island Creek Pond.

After a search, first responders recovered the man and took him to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth.

The man's condition was not immediately known.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.